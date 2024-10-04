Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 157,982 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 105,532 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

