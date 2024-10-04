Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance
EFIV stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.76.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
