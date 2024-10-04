Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,250 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,597,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

