Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $187.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.