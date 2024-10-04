Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $67,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $174.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

