Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $698,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $60.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

