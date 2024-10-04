Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $71,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $117,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

