Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $76,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,556,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after buying an additional 1,552,210 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

