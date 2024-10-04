Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

