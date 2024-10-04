Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $223.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,259,378. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

