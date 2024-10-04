Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 53,521 Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July (BATS:TFJL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 53,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 59,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,113,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

TFJL stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF – Quarterly (TFJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide the price return of a long-term US Treasuries ETF, up to a cap, while minimizing the downside risk over a 3-month period. The actively-managed fund provides such exposure via FLEX options and collateral.

