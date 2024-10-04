Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,865,000 after purchasing an additional 148,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.