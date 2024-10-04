Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 91,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGTR opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.91. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.