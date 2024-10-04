Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFEB. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

