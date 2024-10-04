Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,497 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 94,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 830,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,680,000 after acquiring an additional 212,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.