Maven Securities LTD Grows Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,300,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

