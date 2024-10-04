Maven Securities LTD Takes $177,000 Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $670.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.