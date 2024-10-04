Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 4.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.58.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

