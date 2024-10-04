MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 30212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

About MCAN Mortgage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

