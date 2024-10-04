MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 30212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement
About MCAN Mortgage
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
