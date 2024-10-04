McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.79. 467,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

