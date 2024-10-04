McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 9.3% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $712,000.

BND traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

