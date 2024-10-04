McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 713.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.70. 638,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,334. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.