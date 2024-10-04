McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $575.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,067. The stock has a market cap of $496.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.93 and a 200-day moving average of $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

