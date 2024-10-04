MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.70. Approximately 36,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 15,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.11.

MDA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

