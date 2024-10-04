MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,341,758 shares changing hands.

MediaZest Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company’s products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

