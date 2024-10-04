Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 39,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 108,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

