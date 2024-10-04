Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.12 ($2.35) and last traded at €2.12 ($2.35). 2,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.14 ($2.38).

Medigene Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.52.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

