Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.21.
Medtronic Price Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.