Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading 10% Higher – Still a Buy?

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Megastar Development Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.
Megastar Development Company Profile
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megastar Development
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Megastar Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megastar Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.