MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,937.28 and last traded at $1,943.14. Approximately 75,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 353,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,959.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,969.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,723.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,043 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

