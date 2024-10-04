Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.27. 7,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
