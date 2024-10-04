Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.49 and last traded at $109.87. Approximately 1,662,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,743,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 157,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 375,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

