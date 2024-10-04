Meritas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $706.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $725.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.16. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

