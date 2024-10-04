Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSU opened at $36.80 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.