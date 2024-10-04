Meritas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

