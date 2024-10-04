Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,206 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

