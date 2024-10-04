Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,193 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSE. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $818,000. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSE opened at $35.78 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

