Meritas Wealth Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

