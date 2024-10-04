MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 2,715,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,006,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.22.

MetalNRG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.