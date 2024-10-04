MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.45, with a volume of 257441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

MetLife Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 114.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

