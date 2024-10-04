Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Metro Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.