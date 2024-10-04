MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.92, but opened at $146.38. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 43,851 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

