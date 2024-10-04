MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 7,898 shares.The stock last traded at $8.46 and had previously closed at $8.43.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

