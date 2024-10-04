MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $22.73. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 6.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.