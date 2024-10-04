MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.61, but opened at $43.10. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 707 shares traded.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.
About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
