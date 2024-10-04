MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.28 and last traded at $165.50. 4,573,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,143,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

