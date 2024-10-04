Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 9,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 4,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

