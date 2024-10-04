Millennium Management LLC Acquires 2,656,173 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 575.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.56% of Replimune Group worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

