Millennium Management LLC Acquires 440,140 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Select Medical worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 798.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Select Medical by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

