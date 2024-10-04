Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $28,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 213.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.